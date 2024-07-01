Vikravandi bypoll: Officials keeping mum over DMK’s violations, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: Alleging that DMK cadres have attacked functionaries of PMK and AIADMK in Vikravandi, where a bypoll has been scheduled on July 10, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that police refuse to take action against the attackers.

In a statement, Anbumani said that with only 10 days left for the election, the ruling DMK has unleashed violence and violations of election codes. “DMK men attacked members of PMK and AIADMK when they tried to question the violations. It is condemning that the police and election officers are supporting the attackers,” he said.

He added that DMK has deployed 9 ministers to oversee the election and more than 80 MLAs, apart from thousands of local body representatives, in Vikravandi. “They are using thousands of cars around the constituency. As per the election codes, the vehicles should be seized. But the authorities are protecting them. DMK workers have set up camps in temple lands and poramboke lands. They use the space for drinking liquor and other anti-social actions. Despite petitions, no action has been taken,” he alleged.

He said that a DMK functionary named Kannadasan took sand from Asur village to set up one such camp. “When AIADMK worker Kandhan complained about the incident, he was attacked by Kannadasan with weapons. When PMK’s Annadurai questioned, he was also attacked,” Anbumani said.