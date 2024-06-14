Vikravandi assembly bypoll: NTK announces candidate as nomination process underway

CHENNAI: As the nomination process in the Vikravandi assembly bypoll commenced on Friday, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) announced Dr Abinaya as their candidate from Vikravandi constituency.

This is the first electoral participation for NTK since attaining state party status.

Bypoll to the Vikravandi seat, scheduled to be held on July 10, was necessitated due to the demise of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi.

Commencing from June 14, the nomination process for the bypoll will run until June 21. Following this, scrutiny of the received nominations will take place on June 24.

In a statement released on June 14, NTK's chief coordinator Seeman declared the candidature of Dr Abinaya, a well-known medical practitioner holding BHMS and MD qualifications. The statement read, "On behalf of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), my dear sister Dr Abinaya will be contesting in the Vikravandi bypoll. All levels of the party, including state, district, constituency, and local office bearers, all supporters of the party, our Tamil relationships, are requested to lend their complete support towards the victory of Naam Tamilar Katchi in the Vikravandi assembly bypoll."