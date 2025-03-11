Vikraman denies sexual harassment allegations, warns of legal action

CHENNAI: VCK functionary and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vikraman has denied the sexual harassment allegations against him that have been circulating on social media.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the controversy erupted when a viral video showed him dressed as a woman and harassing a young man at an apartment in Iyyappanthangal.

However, Vikraman clarified that the video was part of a movie shoot and is being used to defame him.

The issue escalated when a complaint was reportedly filed in connection with this at the police commissionerate by 'Joker' movie director Rajumurugan and his wife Hema.

The complaint stated that cases of sexual harassment have become very prevalent in their apartment, as shown in the video, and it has put women's safety at risk.

Following this, Vikraman released a statement saying that the claims were false and that he would pursue legal action against those trying to defame him.

Subsequently, Vikraman’s wife Preethi has also filed a complaint at the Thiruverkadu police station, demanding action against those spreading false allegations.