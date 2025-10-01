Vijay’s video exposes his political motive, lack of empathy, says CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday criticised actor and TVK president Vijay for issuing what he described as a “politically

motivated” video message three days after the Karur stampede that left 41 people dead and many others injured.

Shanmugam alleged that rather than conveying genuine regret over the loss of lives, Vijay used his address to cast blame on the State administration. “At a time when leadership and empathy should have been displayed, his message shifted focus to political motives and even suggested that the case registered over the tragedy was part of a conspiracy to target him and his party workers,” Shanmugam said.

The CPM leader warned that Vijay’s remarks appeared designed to incite his followers. He said such “irresponsible and politically loaded” comments would not be accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu, who value accountability and respect for human life.