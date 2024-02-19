Vijay's TVK holds consultation meeting at Panaiyur today: Check details here

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam held a consultation meet on Monday at Panaiyur regarding the membership of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and expansion of internal party structure.

A press statement from the party stated, "As per the advice of our Party President, the membership camps to be conducted across the state; district wise and Assembly Constituency wise to strengthen the grassroot infrastructure of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. As a first of its kind initiative, the Party President will soon announce an exclusive Women-led membership wing to spearhead the membership drive. District and Assembly Constituency in-charges of the party in Tamil Nadu will also be appointed to coordinate with the Women-led membership wing for carrying out the new membership drive."

"Through the aid of a state-of-the-art Mobile App which will be made available soon, the District and Assembly Constituency in-charges along with Membership wing of the party shall undertake membership drive at District, Municipal Corporation, Municipality, Block, Town Panchayat, Village unit and Ward levels across Tamil Nadu. We must endeavour to ensure that general public including first-time and women voters become active members of our party.

The District and Assembly Constituency in-charges of our party are advised to collect and acquaint themselves with the latest voters list of the respective constituencies released by Election Commission of India," the letter added.

The statement also added, "The District and Assembly Constituency in-charges of our party are also advised to identify and segregate different Parties' affiliated and unaffiliated voters. Our Party President has underlined the goals and political stand of our Party in detail vide the statement dated 02-02-2024 released by him. It is hereby advised that the District and Assembly Constituency in-charges of our party shall take due cognizance of it."

"The District and Assembly Constituency in-charges of our party shall strive to adhere and bind them to the directions of our Party President. The advisory note herein before mentioned is equally applicable to the use/fixing of party Notices, Pamphlets, Posters, Flex Boards and Digital Banners on behalf of our party. The District and Assembly Constituency in-charges of our party are expected to bear in mind that all the appointments and announcements relating to our party are made/published at our party's official social media platforms only with the approval of our Party President.

Keeping in mind our goals as enumerated above, I kindly urge all our Thozhargal to work in unison and ensure to reach the target of two crore new members to our Party," stated the letter issued by TVK party.

Meanwhile earlier, Following criticism over Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam's Tamil spelling, Actor Vijay had added an 'ik' as a conjunction to his party's name. This spell change will give the sound 'Vettrik' and not 'Vettri'.

Actor Vijay launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, earlier this month expressing his intention to fight the 2026 assembly polls.