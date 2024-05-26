Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to provide free food across Tamil Nadu on World Hunger Day

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday urged its functionaries to provide free food to the public across the state on World Hunger Day, which falls on May 28.

Emphasizing on the need to have a world free of hunger, N Anand, General Secretary of TVK, in a statement directed that arrangements should be made to provide free food to the public in all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state on May 28.

"I request all the functionaries of TVK to follow the Model Code of Conduct and donate food to the public on May 28," Anand said.

Earlier, the party had announced that it would appoint two lawyers for each police station to help the poor and marginalised in filing complaints and for further legal assistance.