Vijay’s extended state tour into 2026, to meet supporters on select Sundays too

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay has revised his Tamil Nadu tour, now including select Sundays in addition to Saturdays, according to TVK sources. The tour, initially planned to conclude on December 20, has been extended into early 2026.

Vijay began the tour on September 13 in Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli district, and completed the first leg on September 20 in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur district. He is scheduled to visit Namakkal and Karur districts on September 27.

In October, he will travel to Vellore and Ranipet on the 5th, Puducherry and Cuddalore on the 11th, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on the 18th, and Tiruppur and Erode on the 25th.

November visits include Perambalur and Kallakurichi on the 1st, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur on the 8th, Villupuram and Thiruvannamalai on the 15th, Salem and Dharmapuri on the 22nd, and Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai on the 29th.

In December, Vijay will visit Pudukottai and Dindigul on the 7th, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram on the 13th, and Thiruvalluvar and Kancheepuram on the 20th.

The tour will continue into 2026, covering Madurai, Theni, Kaniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu, and Chennai. TVK sources said the revised schedule reflects Vijay’s expanded outreach across key districts of the state.