Vijay’s dist secy meet to sharpen poll math on April 11

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is set to preside over a high-level meeting with the party’s district secretaries on Friday, April 11, to finalise strategic plans for the party’s next phase of political mobilisation.

According to party insiders, the meeting, scheduled for 12 noon at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, will be attended by all 114 district secretaries from across TN.

“This meeting, to be chaired by our president Vijay, will focus on streamlining booth-level coordination, finalising venues for booth-committee conference and zonal conferences, and assigning roles to district secretaries to address constituency-specific issues. The discussions will also evaluate the progress of ongoing groundwork across districts,” said a senior TVK functionary.