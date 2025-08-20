Vijay's cutout erected alongside Anna and MGR's at TVK's Madurai conference venue

CHENNAI: Ahead of the second state conference of actor-politician Vijay's TVK, scheduled to take place tomorrow (August 21) in Madurai, controversy has arisen over a large cut-out of Vijay featured at the conference venue in Madurai, alongside those of late stalwarts Arignar Anna and MG Ramachandran.

For the upcoming second conference, arrangements are underway at a 506-acre venue off the Madurai–Thoothukudi National Highway near Eliyarpathi toll booth. Vijay is set to hoist the party flag atop a 100-foot flagpole at the venue, stated Maalaimalar.

The presence of Vijay’s cut-out alongside those of iconic historical figures Anna and MG Ramachandran prompted public scrutiny, raising questions about whether an opposition leader’s image could be used in such a context.

In response, TVK Deputy General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar stated that Anna and MG Ramachandran are "common leaders," justifying the inclusion of their images.

As for the absence of Vijayakanth’s photograph, an issue raised by a journalist referencing DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth's remarks, Nirmal Kumar clarified, "We have not used Vijayakanth’s photographs anywhere."