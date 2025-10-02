Vijay's 'conspiracy' claim deflects blame, shows political immaturity: Critics

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay is facing a blitzkrieg of criticism for blaming a 'conspiracy' behind the Karur stampede that killed 41 people, including children, during his party’s roadshow on September 27. Political critics said his video message showed little remorse for the tragedy, shifting blame onto the government and focusing on garnering sympathy from his fans, instead of taking responsibility or assuring corrective action, thus failing to rise to the stature of a leader.

Senior journalist and political analyst Tharasu Shyam said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president's video message was “nothing short of shifting the blame” onto the ruling party. He pointed out that Vijay failed to acknowledge the grave mismanagement of his roadshow, which led to the deaths of many innocent people, including children. Resorting to conspiracy theories, he sought sympathy from his followers and to justify not staying back or returning to meet the victims’ families, the analyst said.

Shyam also noted, "The TVK’s complete absence following the stampede, along with the closure of its office since September 27, exposes the party’s lack of second- and third-rung leaders to handle crises, highlighting its ‘hollow structure.’"

Another political analyst, Rajan Kurai Krishnan, said the 51-year-old actor-turned-politician had displayed “political immaturity with his reckless and irresponsible statements”. “We all saw the live coverage of the event, but Vijay is trying to shift the narrative against the DMK government rather than taking moral responsibility,” said Krishnan.

He also pointed out that the leader of the two-year-old party in his message had positioned himself as a major force, framing the situation as a personal showdown with Chief Minister MK Stalin by declaring, “CM sir, if you want to take any revenge, you can do anything to me, but don’t touch the cadre. I will either be at my house or at my residence. You can do anything to me.” Krishnan remarked that such statements have dragged down the political culture of the state.

“Vijay had an opportunity to emerge as a political force if he had managed the crisis and taken responsibility,” opined Priyan Srinivasan. “But he faltered. This will sow doubt about his leadership among those who saw him as an alternative to the two Dravidian majors. A sincere apology and full cooperation with the probe into the stampede could have significantly raised his political stakes.”