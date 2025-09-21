Vijay's bid to peddle lies will fail: Nagai MLA

CHENNAI: A day after TVK chief Vijay’s campaign in Delta, VCK deputy general secretary and Nagapattinam MLA Aloor Shanavas came down hard on the actor-politician, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and misinformation against the DMK government, following the path of Governor RN Ravi and former BJP state chief K Annamalai.

People have rejected them, showing their place, he said, adding that Vijay now seems desperate to take their role.

“Without understanding the ground reality or consulting the right persons, Vijay blurted out irrelevant and factually incorrect claims during his campaign in Nagapattinam. This only proves that he is parroting the language of two former IPS officers–Governor RN Ravi and former BJP chief Annamalai –who failed in their attempt to push the BJP’s ideology,” Aloor Shanavas said in a video message, rebutting Vijay’s allegations made against the State government during his Saturday campaign.

“If he persists with peddling lies, it will only work to our advantage, as it gives us the platform to highlight the development works accomplished over the last four years by the State government,” the MLA said, explaining projects, including the government’s initiative to set up a TIDEL Neo-Mini Park, implemented in the district.

Shanavas said Vijay will meet the fate of those who previously attempted similar disinformation campaigns against the government. “One was unceremoniously removed from the State party chief post, while the Supreme Court pulled up Governor (RN Ravi) for his anti-democratic conduct,” he said.

Responding to Vijay’s charge that the DMK government had failed to build sea-erosion walls and implement schemes benefiting the fishing community, Shanavas said this was far from the truth. “The fact is, seawalls have been constructed in Pattinamcheri and Naimbiyarnagar. A harbour is under construction along with a trawl net (thoondil valai) facility at Samanthanpettai in the district,” he said.

The VCK MLA also rubbished Vijay’s claims of the lack of medical facilities and a bus terminus as “blatant falsehood.” The MLA underlined that the government is building a new bus terminus at a cost of Rs 32 crore on the town’s outskirts to ease congestion. A new railway overbridge is coming up at Akkaraipettai, with a budget of Rs 104 crore, which is already 75% complete, he said. He listed several other projects rolled out in the district after the DMK assumed office.