Vijay’s attempt to teach politics to VCK is a ”joke” of the year, says Sinthanai Selvan

CHENNAI: VCK General Secretary Sinthanai Selvan on Friday stated that actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party's campaign general secretary Aadhav Arjuna should focus on addressing the people’s issues instead of attempting to give political lessons to the VCK. He ridiculed the TVK leaders' efforts to teach politics to the VCK as a “joke” of the year.

“Vijay has started a new party. Let him take to the ground and voice the concerns of the common man. Instead of that, he should not try to give political lessons to the VCK. This approach is wrong. It will surely be this year’s crucial joke,” Sinthanai Selvan remarked in response to Vijay’s comments about the VCK during the TVK’s first general body meeting in Chennai. He noted that the VCK had turned the marginalised section of the society from mere a vote bank into a political force and our leader has also emerged as a prominent Ambedkarite icon in national politics. Hence, the newbie should focus on right issues instead of taking lessons to a social movement-turned-political force in the nation.

The VCK leader also sharpened his criticism of turncoat Aadhav Arjuna, who had been with the DMK, then joined the VCK, and is now with the TVK. Sinthanai Selvan called his remarks, claiming that the DMK was thwarting the growth of the VCK and oppressing Thiruma in the same way it had done to MDMK leader Vaiko, as baseless and a reflection of his personal animosity towards the ruling DMK.

He added that the DMK had played a crucial role in helping the VCK establish itself politically in the state. It supported the VCK in securing four seats on its own symbol in the assembly elections and two Lok Sabha seats, leading to the VCK’s recognition as a state party by the Election Commission of India.

Sinthanai Selvan further emphasised that the leaders of the fledgling TVK party have failed to speak out against the RSS-BJP, which is attempting to turn Thiruparankundram—a symbol of communal harmony—into a source of communal politics. “This is the primary concern in the state. They should focus on such serious issues that threaten the state’s communal harmony,” he added.

Earlier, AIADMK spokesperson and former Minister D Jayakumar took a jibe at actor Vijay’s remark that the fight is between the ruling DMK and Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam in the 2026 assembly polls by stating that the actor would have said that to amuse his party functionaries and cadres. He continued that the political fight in the state would be between the two Dravidian majors -DMK and AIADMK.