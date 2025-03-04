Vijay’s ambition to form government in 2026 in TN will remain a daydream: AIADMK's Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar has stated that actor-turned-politician Vijay’s ambition to form the government in Tamil Nadu in 2026 is not feasible and will remain a “daydream,” much like BJP leader Amit Shah’s aspirations.

“Anyone can dream and wish to form the government. It is their right. Vijay may have made such a statement to inspire his party cadres, which is common among political leaders. However, it will remain just a daydream,” Jayakumar told the media.

Jayakumar was responding to Vijay’s recent remark that his party, Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been emerging as the primary political force in the Dravidian political landscape and that it would create history in the forthcoming elections, much like the 1967 and 1977 assembly elections. In 1967, the DMK headed by its leader CN Annadurai formed the government by dethroning the Congress party, while in 1977, MG Ramachandran’s AIADMK came to power by defeating its arch-rival DMK.

Jayakumar further remarked that, like Vijay, Amit Shah’s dream of altering the state’s bipolar political landscape, which centres around the two Dravidian major parties—DMK and AIADMK—will also remain unfulfilled.

The AIADMK leader also stressed that equating the towering leader and founder of the AIADMK, MG Ramachandran, with the leader of the fledgling party, is unacceptable.

On the Centre’s attempt to impose a three-language policy, Jayakumar emphasised that AIADMK opposes the imposition of Hindi. “Denying funds to the state government is also unacceptable,” he added, referring to the Union government’s decision to withhold approximately Rs 2,400 crore from Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.