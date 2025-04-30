Vijaya Prabhakaran elevated as DMDK youth wing secy; LK Sudhish appointed as treasurer

CHENNAI: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Wednesday undertook a significant organisational rejig by appointing V Vijaya Prabhakaran, son of the party’s late founder-president ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth and general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, as the Youth Wing Secretary.

The move signals a generational shift and an attempt to reinvigorate the party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The announcement was made during the party’s general council and executive committee meeting held in Dharmapuri, where party leaders and cadres gathered to set the tone for DMDK’s political revival.

In a parallel move, senior leader and Vijayakanth’s brother-in-law L K Sudhish was appointed as the party’s treasurer.

Vijaya Prabhakaran, who made his electoral debut from Virudhunagar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but fell short of victory, is now poised to take on a more prominent role in mobilising youth support across Tamil Nadu.

The party has drawn up plans for a state-wide tour for Prabhakaran aimed at galvanising its grassroots network and inducting fresh talent, especially from among the state’s politically active youth.

A former MLA told DT Next that the details of his campaign itinerary will be released soon, and the tour will serve as a preparatory ground for the party’s 2026 poll push.

Meanwhile, the general council passed more than 10 key resolutions, including a unanimous endorsement granting Premalatha Vijayakanth full authority to decide on the party’s alliance strategy for the upcoming elections.

The resolution reiterated the DMDK’s recent stand that it is not currently aligned with any political front, and leaves the door open for future electoral decisions.