Vijay yet to say no to NDA tie-up, will form all-Oppn front post Dec: Saffron party leader

CHENNAI: Despite the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders firmly rejecting any possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the saffron party continues to hold out hope of bringing actor-turned-politician Vijay's fledgling political outfit into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

TVK's stance against the BJP was made abundantly clear during its maiden State conference in Vikravandi, where party president Vijay unequivocally labelled the BJP as an "ideological enemy."

This declaration set the tone for the party's political identity, aligning itself with secular and progressive values that contrast sharply with the BJP's ideological framework.

Nonetheless, senior BJP leaders—including Tamilisai Soundararajan, Nainar Nagenthran, and others—have publicly expressed optimism about a potential understanding with TVK, urging the party to reconsider and join hands in the fight against their "common political adversary, " the ruling DMK.

This renewed "invitation" from the BJP comes in the wake of the party reviving its alliance with the AIADMK last month, signalling a broader strategy to consolidate anti-DMK forces ahead of the 2026 elections.

However, TVK leaders, including party general secretary for election campaign Aadhav Arjuna and deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, have consistently ruled out any form of alliance with the BJP.

They have cited fundamental ideological differences and reiterated that their stance has the full backing of party president Vijay.

"TVK will never align with the BJP as it goes against our core principles. This decision is not just a political tactic but a reflection of the values we stand for," Aadhav Arjuna said.

Despite the resistance, senior BJP leaders claim that backchannel talks are ongoing.

A highly placed BJP leader told DT Next, "Our national high command, including Union Home Minister and chief strategist Amit Shah, is fully focused on dethroning the DMK in 2026. We have re-established our alliance with the AIADMK to build momentum at the grassroots. However, that alone is not sufficient—we need a united front of all opposition parties. That is why our emissaries are in discreet talks with the close aides of both Vijay and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman."

The source added that the BJP is playing the long game, suggesting that political equations could shift in the coming months.

"There are still eight months to go before the Assembly elections. After December, we believe the conversations will gain traction and could lead to meaningful outcomes. Even now, Vijay has not explicitly stated that he would never ally with us. This mirrors what happened with the AIADMK—initial resistance, followed by a tactical alliance. It's all part of the political script," a senior BJP leader told this correspondent.

Another senior BJP functionary revealed that the party is aiming to secure over 50 Assembly seats from the AIADMK in the upcoming elections.

"Discussions on seat-sharing will begin shortly. If more parties join the NDA, we are open to making adjustments in our seat-sharing formula. The goal is to build a formidable coalition against the DMK," the leader said.

Reacting cautiously to these developments, veteran BJP leader and former MLA H Raja said, "It is up to individual parties to decide whether they want to contest independently or form alliances. As far as the BJP is concerned, only our Parliamentary Board has the authority to make decisions regarding alliances. Until such an announcement is made, I cannot comment further."