Vijay urges TVK cadres to ensure discipline at Madurai state conference

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Monday called upon his party workers to conduct themselves with discipline and restraint during the party’s second state conference scheduled in Madurai on August 21.

In a letter to cadres, Vijay said the convention should serve as a platform to demonstrate TVK’s political direction. “We are moving towards the goal of ‘Conscience Democracy,’ based only on the interests of the people. It is certain that Tamil Nadu will once again witness political history in the coming elections. Let us turn our state conference into an announcement that reflects this outcome,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with the state’s past turning points, Vijay said the 2026 Assembly polls could echo the results of 1967 and 1977. “The support of the people for TVK, which has stood with them for more than three decades, will soon be proven in the electoral arena. You are going to establish this turning point,” he told cadres.

Vijay urged certain sections of the public, including pregnant women, senior citizens, school children, the infirm and the differently abled, to watch the event live from their homes. “Our workers must maintain order and ensure safety with military-like discipline while travelling to and from Madurai. It is our duty to prove that TVK is a responsible movement,” he said.

Further, Vijay invited party workers to gather in Madurai with commitment. “We will meet in Madurai with open hearts. We will win through strategy. Good things will happen. Victory is certain,” he said.