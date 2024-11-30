Vijay to take part in release of book on Ambedkar, Thiruma to skip

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is set to participate in a book launch event in Chennai on December 6.

The book, titled "Ellarukumana Thalaivar Ambedkar," (Ambedkar: Leader for All) will be released by Vijay, and received by Retired Justice of Madras High Court, K Chandru and Anand Teltumbde, Ambedkar's grandson and a social activist.

As per the initial schedule, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thirumavalavan, a practicing Ambedkarite was to launch the book on December 6.

Thirumavalavan who was agreed to take part in the event and launch the book a year ago, now decided not to attend the event.

This decision came after Vijay declared the ruling DMK as his party TVK's "political enemy" at the party’s Vikravandi conference on October 27.

Subsequently, the news of Vijay being invited for the book launch event by its organisers, prompted Thirumavalavan to mull over his participation.

Thirumavalavan's withdrawal from the event was likely due to concerns that Vijay might use the platform to criticise the DMK, which could put VCK, one of the allies of DMK-led INDIA bloc in an awkward position.

The book, co-published by VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna and Vikatan, a prominent Tamil media group, aims to honor Ambedkar's legacy as a leader for all.