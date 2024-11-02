Vijay to tour Tamil Nadu, meet voters of all ages across State

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is all set for a state-wide tour to woo voters.

According to the party insiders, actor-turned-politician Vijay would meet the state-level functionaries on Sunday, November 3 at the party headquarters in Panaiyur and hold discussions over the post-conference political scenario.

"During the meeting, Vijay would discuss the political reactions over his first-ever State conference. He is also expected to feedback on the party's ideology, apart from discussing other action plans. We would discuss the current political situation in the State, including the state of affairs between DMK and its allies and NTK's direct attacks on TVK," insiders told DT Next.

They also informed that their leader Vijay is working on building the party's structure ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

"Gearing up for the 2026 Assembly polls, which is our ultimate aim, our leader Vijay will soon start the state-wide tour, where he will meet voters of all ages. He has a plan to specifically meet farmers, industrialists, MSMEs, and women and listen to their long-standing demands," sources disclosed to this newspaper. Vijay is expected to start the caravan tour by December end or January, 2025, if the sources are to be believed.

A state-level TVK functionary said the party's top priorities are appointing full-time workers at all levels, covering reservation and gender equality aspects in the party. The leader said that the party is planning door-to-door campaigns, public meetings and welfare activities.