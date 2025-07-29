Vijay to launch Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam membership app on July 30

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay is all set to launch the party's official membership app tomorrow (July 30). For the past few days, there had been speculation about the app aimed at streamlining new member registrations.

The app will be officially unveiled during a meeting of district secretaries and constituency in-charges at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Following the launch, the membership drive is expected to begin in full swing.

Earlier, TVK had introduced an online platform for joining the party, with a target of enrolling two crore members across Tamil Nadu. So far, over 1.5 crore people have signed up. To coordinate and monitor political activities across the state, a dedicated WhatsApp group will also be formed under Vijay's leadership, connecting party functionaries directly with the high command.