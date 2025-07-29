Vijay to launch mob app on July 30 as TVK eyes enrolling 2 cr new members

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to scale up its grassroots presence with the launch of a dedicated mobile application aimed at enrolling two crore members.

Party president Vijay will unveil the app on Wednesday, July 30, at the party headquarters in Panaiyur here.

Announcing the initiative, TVK general secretary N Anand said the app marks a key step in the party's digital outreach strategy. "Following the resolution passed in the recent executive council meeting, the membership recruitment drive will now be strengthened through this new mobile platform," he said.

The mobile app complements the ongoing online enrolment through the party website https://tvk.family, and is expected to streamline member registration and internal coordination across all organisational levels.

More than 69,000 booth agents across Tamil Nadu will visit households in their respective areas to register new members.

The app will also connect all booth agents and functionaries under one system to ensure effective communication and monitoring of recruitment efforts.

Anand clarified that only district secretaries and members of the membership drive wing are required to attend the launch event. He urged the team to follow party guidelines while executing the drive.