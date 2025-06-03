Vijay to intensify political activities after wrapping up Jana Nayagan shoot

CHENNAI: With the shoot of his upcoming film Thalapathy 69 (Jana Nayagan) wrapped up on Monday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is now set to intensify his political activities, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Sources close to the party confirmed that Vijay will soon begin one-on-one meetings with TVK district secretaries.

During these meetings, he aims to assess the party’s current standing across districts and understand the challenges faced in each region.

Vijay is expected to use these interactions to engage with party cadres and strengthen the groundwork for TVK’s future political journey.