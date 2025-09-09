Vijay to begin statewide election campaign from September 13

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay will launch his election campaign tour across Tamil Nadu on September 13, covering the State extensively until December 20.

According to the schedule released by the party, Vijay will begin his voter outreach in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts on September 13. He will continue the campaign on September 20 in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, followed by Tiruvallur and North Chennai on September 27.

On October 4 and 5, he will address meetings in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode. His next stop will be Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi on October 11, followed by Kancheepuram, Vellore and Ranipet on October 18. On October 25, he will meet voters in South Chennai and Chengalpattu, and on November 1, he will travel to Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tirupattur.

The campaign will then move to Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Villupuram on November 8, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar on November 15, and Cuddalore on November 22. On November 29, Vijay will tour Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram, followed by Thanjavur and Pudukkottai on December 6.

In the final phase, Vijay will campaign in Salem, Namakkal and Karur on December 13, before concluding the tour on December 20 with visits to Dindigul, Theni and Madurai.

Meanwhile, TVK general secretary N Anand submitted a letter to the Tamil Nadu DGP in charge on Tuesday, seeking security arrangements and traffic management during Vijay’s district-wise campaign events.