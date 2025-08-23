Vijay thanks supporters for Madurai conference success

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Saturday thanked supporters, party functionaries, and the people of Tamil Nadu for the success of the party's second state conference held in Madurai.

Vijay said the event, titled “Vagai Soodum Varalaru Thirumbukiradhu: Vettri Peraniyizh Tamil Nadu”, had drawn massive participation and strengthened the party's political and ideological direction. He recalled the success of the first conference at Vikravandi and said the scale of the Madurai conference had left him humbled.

“The success in Madurai was possible only because of the work of every functionary and supporter. The scene was as if the ocean had entered Madurai. People endorsed our opposition to divisive politics and insincere practices. This has deepened our resolve to pursue a politics rooted in people's issues without compromise,” Vijay said.

Reiterating TVK's commitment, Vijay said the party's political journey would remain people-centric. He added that Tamil Nadu's historic electoral outcomes in 1967 and 1977 would be reflected again in the 2026 Assembly elections. "Let us move forward with confidence. Victory is certain, " he said.