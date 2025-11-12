Vijay slams DMK’s arrogance, vows to expose its ‘politics of slander’

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Wednesday accused the ruling DMK of being consumed by ‘arrogance of power’ and launching a desperate smear campaign against his party out of fear of its growing public support.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijay said a party “that is soon to be rejected by the people” has once again resorted to its habitual politics of slander. “Do you know which party I am referring to? The one that has made defamation its political philosophy since 1969. Corruption and deceit are its guiding principles,” he said.

He alleged that the DMK’s only current agenda was to target TVK. “Thinking about Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has become its full-time occupation. The sight of a people’s movement like ours, born from the hearts of the people, unsettles them,” he said.

Vijay said the ruling party had begun spreading baseless accusations, mistaking mild criticism for political attacks. “We have not even started a full-fledged criticism. We have only made gentle, civil observations, and yet, the people have responded overwhelmingly. That is what has made them tremble,” he said.

He took a dig at the DMK leadership for claiming no one could topple its government. “They claim to be ideologues, pretending that Tamil, the Tamil land, and Tamil pride are their ideals. But when out of power, they shout ‘Tamil’ and ‘Tamilian’; once in office, they bury those ideals beneath the comforts of authority,” he said.

Vijay also accused the DMK of abandoning its social justice principles by refusing to conduct a caste census. “When they argue that the State has no power to conduct it, where is their commitment to social justice?” he asked.

Criticising the recently held Ariviyal Thiruvizha (Festival of Knowledge), he said it had become “a festival of slander” aimed solely at his party. “Those who have forgotten the ideals of Periyar and Anna now dare to call us devoid of ideology. Their restlessness and anxiety are evident,” he said.

Vijay said that the people would soon recognise the value of people’s power. “In the 2026 Assembly elections, by standing shoulder to shoulder with the people, we will make these masters of slander realise the strength of true democracy,” he said.