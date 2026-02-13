Vijay slams CM Stalin over power-sharing row

Addressing a campaign meeting in Salem, Vijay referred to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent assertion that a power-sharing arrangement would not suit Tamil Nadu’s political framework. “At the recent Vikravandi conference, I dropped a political bomb on the idea of power-sharing in government. That bomb is now reverberating across alliances. For the DMK, alliances are necessary only to win elections. After that, they operate alone when it comes to looting,” he charged.

His remarks come amid a section of Congress leaders demanding a share in power within the DMK-led alliance, while some have expressed interest in an alliance with TVK.