Vijay should look beyond hitting out at DMK, says CPI

TIRUCHY: Hitting out at TVK president Vijay over his criticism of ally DMK, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan on Monday said that the actor appears to have launched his political party with the sole intention of accusing the ruling Dravidian government.

Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam, the CPI state secretary said, the actor has nothing except criticism of DMK as of now. “He (Vijay) has just started the party. He has to learn much more about the political culture of the State,” the Left leader said.

Mutharasan accused Vijay of going dry of ideas even at a fledgling stage. “He is grinding the same batter again and again. This would be mere a waste of time and energy,” added Mutharasan.

Meanwhile, the CPI leader lamented that despite the samba cultivation going on in full swing in the Cauvery delta, kuruvai did not go as expected due to delayed water release from Mettur and failed monsoon in the region.

He charged that farm loans had not been disbursed to the ryots and that they were forced to wait for too long. “Crop loans should be disbursed in all the nationalised banks on par with the cooperative societies so that the farmers waiting for loans would avail the facilities,” Mutharasan said.

Nationalised banks are not disbursing jewel loans to the farmers and the government should intervene and help the farmers, he appealed. He also urged the government to ensure adequate stocks of fertilizers. He asked the cooperative societies to monitor and prevent the sale of fertilisers at exorbitant prices.

Charging that the private insurance firms failed to release the insurance claims to the farmers, Mutharasan said that the insurance was undertaken by the government in earlier days. “When private firms took care of crop insurance, there were too many inconveniences to the farmers and they released the claims to just less than 3 per cent of farmers. It is time the government intervenes and resolves the issue,” he said.