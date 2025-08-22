Vijay sharpens attacks on BJP, DMK, and AIADMK; says TVK will lead ’26 battle

CHENNAI: Invoking yesteryear icons like MGR and Vijayakant as inspirations, reeling out punch dialogues by the dozen, and unleashing fiery attacks on the regimes at both at the State and Centre, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) president and actor Vijay offered a short but sumptuous feast for his frenzied fans at the party’s second State conference in Madurai on Thursday.

Declaring that the TVK would form an alliance for 2026 and share power with allies after the polls, Vijay said Tamil Nadu was ready for a new political force. "Is it possible to seize power, they ask. Vijay's group is one that will hunt down anti-people rulers in the upcoming elections and pave the way for the Fort St George," he said to thunderous response from the large gathering.

Comparing himself to a lion, Vijay said, "The lion’s roar is heard miles away. It hunts only the strong and living, never preys on the weak or rotten. A lion may be alone, but it fears nothing. It always remains the king of the jungle. This is not just a description but also a declaration."

Vijay identified the BJP as the TVK's "ideological enemy" and the DMK as its "political enemy". He also extended a call to the AIADMK cadre, accusing their leadership of betraying MGR's legacy. "The AIADMK-BJP alliance is one of convenience,” he said, and added that the fight in 2026 is between TVK and DMK, clearly trying to woo the AIADMK sympathisers to vote for him to oust the DMK.

Flaying the Centre-ruling BJP, he said the party would never align with the “fascist BJP” directly or indirectly. Turning his fire on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Modi ji, did you come to power for the good of all people or conspire against Muslims? Will you ensure Tamil Nadu fishermen are protected? Will you cancel NEET? You are hiding Keezhadi findings to suppress our civilisation. You know what will happen if you touch Tamil Nadu. Your intentions will not succeed, not even once," he said.

Then it was the DMK’s turn. “Ours will be an alliance of self-respect, not one of subservience to the RSS on one side and false secularism on the other. Parties that trust us will be given their due share in government," he said.

"The DMK acts as if it is opposing the BJP, but secretly shares ties. Stalin uncle…what uncle? Very, very wrong uncle. If you have a conscience, answer the people: Is there no corruption, no crimes, no law and order failures," he asked, accusing the DMK of large-scale corruption, including in Tasmac.

Paying tribute to Madurai's cultural and political legacy, Vijay said the city was the land of valour, tradition, and emotion. Recalling his late mentor, DMDK founder 'Captain' Vijayakant, he said, "Like the people of Madurai, the politics we pursue is emotional and will do good for the country.”

Like the DMK capturing power in 1967 and the AIADMK in 1977, “history will repeat itself in 2026 with a change of government", he said. "Now this is a slogan. When I meet the people directly, it will be thunder. That thunder will become the war cry of Tamil Nadu and send this sham drama DMK government home in 2026."

Responding to critics who mocked him as a “mere film star”, Vijay said, "It was not actors but politicians who defeated leaders like Ambedkar, Kamaraj, and Nallakannu. Not all politicians are intelligent, not all film stars are fools."

Declaring himself the face and soul of TVK, he told supporters, "Vijay is the candidate in all 234 constituencies. If you vote for my candidates, it is like voting for me." He added that, unlike seasoned politicians, he had not entered politics for gain or after retirement, but out of gratitude to the people. "You are my life. I came for you, and this Vijay will be true," he said.

The conference, attended by leaders including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, Venkatraman, KG Arunraj, and CTR Nirmal Kumar, drew a massive turnout, with organisers claiming over five lakh people were present.