Vijay sends son to trilingual int’l school, but impedes bid to improve govt schools, says H Raja

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader H Raja on Monday flayed actor-turned-politician Vijay, accusing him of hypocrisy and double standards on the contentious issue of the three-language policy.

Pointing out the alleged inconsistency between Vijay’s words and actions, Raja expressed outrage, citing the example of Vijay’s son, who he said, is enrolled in the American International School in Chennai.

“The school follows a trilingual education system, which is precisely what the three-language policy seeks to promote. It is nothing short of astonishing that the TVK chief Vijay, who has enrolled his own son in a school that teaches trilingual education, is now opposing the central government’s decision to provide the same quality of education to the children of his fans and all children of Tamil Nadu,” Raja said in a social media post. NEP has the lofty goal of raising all government schools at par with prestigious institutions like Oxford, he claimed.