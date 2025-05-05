Vijay returns to Chennai after completing 'Jananayagan' shoot in Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: Actor and TVK chief Vijay has returned to Chennai after completing the shoot for Jananayagan, directed by H Vinoth. The film is set to precede Vijay’s expected political entry in the 2026 Assembly elections.

After wrapping up the shoot in the village of Kilmalai in Kodaikanal, Vijay greeted his fans and supporters from an open van who stood on both sides of the road, waving at him enthusiastically.

Frequent spells of rain had disrupted the schedule, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Meanwhile, Jananayagan, backed by KVN Productions, is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026.

The film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander with a track by rapper Hanumankind.