Vijay resumes political activity, flays DMK govt over paddy wastage, says farmers’ agony sprouting into public anger

CHENNAI: A month after the tragic Karur stampede and a day after meeting the victims’ families, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Tuesday resumed his political activities, launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government over the large-scale wastage of paddy due to incessant rains.

In a statement, Vijay accused the DMK government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin of gross negligence and indifference towards the plight of poor farmers. Drawing a symbolic comparison, Vijay said, “Just as paddy grains sprouted and perished in the rains, a wave of growing anger is sprouting in the hearts of the people against the anti-farmer DMK regime.”

He questioned the government’s failure to act swiftly to save the remaining harvested paddy grains from rotting in rain-soaked godowns and fields. “If the government truly cared for farmers, it would have immediately safeguarded their hard-earned produce and taken measures to protect their livelihood. Instead, this administration has allowed their toil to go to waste,” he said.

Calling out the DMK’s repeated claims of championing the Delta region, the actor-politician asked why the government had failed to purchase paddy at the right time and at a fair price. “Every year, the same story repeats. Paddy gets drenched and destroyed in the rains, but the government remains unmoved,” he lamented.

Vijay also demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister for the loss of crops due to recent rains and urged immediate preventive action to protect remaining harvests and farmlands. “The northeast monsoon has only begun. The government must stop its empty publicity stunts and act on a war footing to protect farmers and the public,” he asserted.

Further Vijay noted that the mounting public resentment against the DMK will “soon grow stronger and send the rulers home.”