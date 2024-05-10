Vijay plans party state meet in Madurai on his b’day

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay is planning to hold the first-ever state conference of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in Madurai on his birthday on June 22.

According to sources, Thalapathy will also intensify his political activities once the dust settles after the Lok Sabha elections.

“On June 22, which will be the birthday of Vijay, the new-born party will hold a mega State conference in Madurai, which is a sentiment town for the actor, and Vijay will address the gathering with his action plans for the 2026 Assembly election,” sources said.

Speaking to DT Next, a district functionary of TVK said their leader Vijay will soon complete his film works and after the Lok Sabha results, will actively engage in political activities and meet the people.

As the post-production work for Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ movie is underway, the actor is expected to go on the next film shoot in the coming days.

It may be recalled that late actor and politician Captain Vijayakant had launched his party in Madurai on September 14, 2005.

Earlier on February 2, 2024, Vijay announced his entry into politics by announcing his party’s name.