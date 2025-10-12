Vijay may finally land in Karur on Oct 15 or 17

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is likely to visit Karur on October 15 or 17 to meet the families of those who lost their lives in the recent stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives during a party’s rally.

According to party sources, Vijay has expressed his intent to personally console the bereaved families and extend financial assistance to the affected households once the party’s 16-day mourning period concludes on October 13.

“Our leader is determined to visit Karur before the Deepavali festivities begin. We have applied for police permission to visit either on October 15 or 17. The final date will be confirmed based on the police’s response,” a senior TVK functionary told DT Next.

The tragic incident occurred on September 27 during a TVK poll campaign rally in Karur’s Velusamy Puram area, where a massive crowd led to a fatal stampede, shocking the entire world. Following the incident, a Special Investigation Team led by North Zone IG Asra Garg has been conducting an intensive probe into the causes of the mishap.

Party insiders said Vijay is expected to meet the victims’ families at a wedding hall near Velusamy Puram and personally hand over relief assistance. TVK district leaders are set to submit a formal petition to the Karur Superintendent of Police, seeking adequate security arrangements for the visit.

An official announcement on the schedule is expected soon after police clearance is obtained, party leaders told DT Next.

This is the first sign of Vijay’s in-person visit to the bereaved. He had earlier shared a video message and talked virtually with the affected.