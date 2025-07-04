Vijay maps out TVK meets in 10,000 villages

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has planned to launch an extensive grassroots campaign across 10,000 villages in Tamil Nadu.

These gatherings aim to communicate the party's ideology, people-centric programmes, and long-term development vision. Organised under the direct instruction of party president Vijay, the campaign is being managed by general secretary N Anand and senior functionaries, who are dividing the state into 10 zones for coordinated outreach.

The campaign will include policy-explainer meetings, street-corner speeches, and area-specific outreach events held in both urban and rural pockets. TVK has already broken down its 100+ district units into manageable regional clusters to streamline operations. Each zone will conduct targeted events, allowing local issues and TVK's proposed solutions to be directly communicated to the public.

These public meetings are also said to focus on differentiating TVK from existing political parties, showcasing the party's commitment to full-time public service, and emphasising its stand against what it describes as the inefficiencies and failures of the current ruling government.

Adding momentum to its political preparations, TVK will hold an executive committee meeting on Friday (July 4) at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. The meeting, chaired by Vijay, is expected to see participation from over 1,000 party executives and district-level leaders.

During the meeting, TVK is likely to adopt resolutions related to its election roadmap, upcoming statewide tour programmes, core people-centric initiatives, and strategies for addressing key constituency-level issues.