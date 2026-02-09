Vijay likely to contest TN Assembly polls from Virugambakkam and Tiruchy East

According to party workers, Vijay assessed multiple options, including Velachery, Vikravandi, and Nagapattinam, before zeroing in on Virugambakkam. Among the shortlisted constituencies, Virugambakkam was seen as favourable in terms of organisational preparedness and voter familiarity, a party functionary said.

The choice of Tiruchy East, sources said, was guided by the party’s assessment that a presence in central Tamil Nadu would help expand its appeal beyond cities. Party leaders said the central region plays a key role in shaping electoral narratives and that contesting from Tiruchy East would also signal that TVK is not confined to Chennai.