Vijay-led TVK to deploy drones for crowd medical aid at Madurai conference

CHENNAI: In what appears to be the first time at a state-level party conference, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to supply medical kits via drones for immediate treatment at its second conference, scheduled to be held on August 21 in Madurai.

According to a Thanthi TV report, TVK functionaries said lakhs of people are expected to attend the conference, and in case of emergencies, drones carrying medical kits will be crucial for quick first aid and treatment.

"Though around 200–300 doctors and nearly 100 ambulances will be on standby, it may still be challenging to move a person in need on a stretcher amidst such big crowds. Keeping this in mind, the drones will be of great help," they added.

They further noted that the drones could also be used to deliver other essential items, such as water bottles, to attendees.

More than 1.5 lakh people are expected to gather at Madurai’s Parapatti on Thursday, making it one of the party’s largest political events to date.