Vijay-led TVK to appoint 70,000 booth committee secretaries across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a bid to bolster its organisational structure and expand its presence at the grassroots level, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has launched an initiative to appoint 70,000 booth-level committee secretaries across the State.

According to party workers, the TVK leadership has set a target of having one secretary per polling booth, taking into account the 68,320 polling centres that were established during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the State.

"As part of this drive, district secretaries have been instructed to complete the appointment process by the end of this month. The party has created an online link, enabling applicants to register their interest in taking up the role, to facilitate the initiative,” insiders privy to the development told DT Next.

“Once the appointments are made, the party plans to conduct comprehensive training for the newly appointed booth committee secretaries,” a district secretary told this newspaper.