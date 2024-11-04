Vijay-led TVK sharpens attack on BJP, DMK with stinging resolutions at party meet

CHENNAI: Turning the heat on political opponents, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday flayed the BJP-led Centre and the ruling DMK in the State at the party’s State-level meeting conducted today in Chennai.

While the BJP was in the line of fire for the "One Nation One Election" proposal, the Dravidian major was criticised by TVK for ‘delaying’ the caste census, and for playing a ‘blame game.’

The mandatory first Executive Council meeting, according to the Election Commission of India norms, of the newly-floated TVK held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur on Sunday Vijay and his team showed their plans loud and clear.

In the meeting, the party unanimously adopted 26 resolutions, which have already been announced as action plans in the party's state conference.

Terming the "One Nation, One Election" proposal anti-democratic, the TVK condemned it and said the move is an indirect and direct threat to democratic principles. TVK also strongly condemned alleged attempts to prevent the press from functioning freely and smear campaigns unleashed against opposition leaders on social media.

"This executive council strongly opposes such political attempts, whoever implements it, including the ruling DMK government in the State," the resolution read.

The TVK also flayed the Stalin-led government for not conducting a caste census. Blaming the Union government over the issue won’t work as the state governments are the ones which carry out the caste census, the party said. "The ruling DMK's attempt to dodge conducting the caste-wise census by blaming the Union government will not work. The State government should immediately undertake measures to conduct a caste-wise census without delay to establish real social justice," TVK said.

The fledgling party also demanded the revocation of the Union government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which is under consideration of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

It also adopted resolutions against the construction of Parandur airport and urged the Union government and State government to withdraw the decision. “TVK which stands for the protection of agriculture and agricultural lands won’t hesitate to fight legally for the land and people,” the resolution read, referring to Chennai’s greenfield airport planned in Parandur, taking away lush agricultural lands in the locality.

TVK also denounced the expansion of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) and urged the Centre not to acquire even an inch of agricultural land for setting up coal mines without the consent of farmers. TVK functionaries also vowed to abolish NEET and bring back education into the State list, from the concurrent list.

The newbie political party directly accused the DMK government of going back on its 2021 Assembly election manifesto promise that electricity bills will be calculated once a month. It also criticised the ruling DMK government over alleged law and order deterioration and urged the Stalin government to shut down the Tasmac retail outlets in a phased manner.

The TVK's council meeting also adopted a condolence resolution over the passing away of a party cadre who died in mishaps on the way to the Vikravandi conference. Members of the executive council observed a few moments of silence in remembering the departed souls.

Vijay's pep talk

- Delivering a talk among TVK office-bearers, Vijay advised workers to counter criticisms with valid points and not to stoop low, especially on social media

- The Parandur anti-airport Joint Movement and Ekanapuram Village Residents Agrarian Welfare Federation president Ravichandran expressed gratitude to the TVK and its founder Vijay for support to their 830 days of protest against the Greenfield airport

- Vijay asked the functionaries to share their written opinions on contesting elections and the next course of action

- The TVK president advised the workers to concentrate on their respective Assembly constituencies to prepare the party for the 2026 Assembly elections

- The TVK also adopted resolutions lauding the ruling DMK government for instituting the "Thagaisal Thamizhar" award and lauding the BJP-led NDA government for developing a second rocket launch port in Kulasekarapattinam