Vijay leaves for Coimbatore to attend TVK booth committee conference

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay left from his Neelankarai residence on Saturday morning to take part in the booth committee conference being held in Coimbatore.

According to Thanthi TV report, he will board a chartered flight from Chennai airport to Coimbatore.

It is also reported that, TVK supporters who wished to meet Vijay at the airport, have their vehicles fined for parking along with roadside near the airport.

The booth committee conference, organised by TVK, is set to begin in Coimbatore today.

Meanwhile, party cadres have started gathering in large numbers at the Coimbatore airport to welcome Vijay.