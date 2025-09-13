'TVK will never make impossible promises and cheat people': Vijay in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Kickstarting the maiden election campaign sentimentally from Tiruchy, TVK president actor Vijay on Saturday promised that his government would concentrate on education, health, ration and other basic amenities.

Addressing among mammoth gatherin of the cadres and the public, Vijay said that he preferred Tiruchy to start his campaign as there is an assumption that Tiruchy would be a turning point for any political event since it is the sand of the leader of party principles Periyar lived here, Anna took a stand to contest election during the conference in Tiruchy while MGR organised his first political conference in Tiruchy. “Thus we can go on counting such historical events” and so we too opted Tiruchy, he said.

Directly hitting DMK for their failed promises, Vijay enlisted the poll promises of DMK one by one and waited for the reply from the cadres who unanimously said ‘no’.

He said that TVK, unlike DMK will never govern promises that were not possible and cheat the people for want votes. He said the party would concentrate on education, ration, health, road facilities, women safety and other basic amenities.

He charged DMK for ridiculing women by giving Rs 1000 per month and free bus facilities. But the sand smugglers are moving freely in the state while the people are waiting for a potable drinking water in the places like Manapparai and Vaiyyampatti.

He slammed the kidney racket in the hospital owned by a DMK MLA and there are two ministers who never care about the development of the districts, he charged.