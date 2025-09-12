Vijay kicks off TVK election campaign with logo launch 

CHENNAI: TVK chief Vijay has unveiled the campaign logo of his party ahead of the statewide election drive, which is set to begin tomorrow (September 13).

The logo features Vijay standing in front of a Tamil Nadu map, with portraits of the party’s ideological leaders,Periyar EV Ramasamy, K Kamaraj, BR Ambedkar, Rani Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal, in the background. It also carries several slogans symbolising victory for the party. Additionally, a QR code has been included for those interested in joining as functionaries.

According to the schedule released by TVK, the campaign will span 98 days until December 20, with events held mainly on Saturdays, except on December 5, which falls on a Sunday.

The outreach will cover all districts in Tamil Nadu. The campaign will commence in Tiruchy, Perambalur and Ariyalur on September 13, followed by meetings in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai on September 20, and in Tiruvallur and north Chennai on September 27.

In October, he will address rallies in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, and Erode on October 4 and 5, move to Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi on October 11, and visit Kancheepuram, Vellore, and Ranipet on October 18.

He will campaign in south Chennai and Chengalpattu on October 25 and in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tirupattur on November 1. Subsequent phases will take him to Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Villupuram on November 8, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar on November 15, and Cuddalore on November 22.

He will visit Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram on November 29, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai on December 6, and Salem, Namakkal and Karur on December 13. The tour will conclude in Dindigul, Theni and Madurai on December 20.

(With inputs from Bureau)