Vijay is not MGR, but in for political potboiler, feel observers

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay unveiled his party flag amidst a lot of hype and expectations. However, he unfurled more questions than answers as the suspense over his party ideology and meaning of the colours in the flag with two elephants, (vaagai) flower and stars, continues.

Political observers appreciated his bold move for taking the political plunge when he is at the peak of his career, but noted that the delay in announcing the core ethos and principle of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the party, might prove counter-effective.

They have also opined that many successful actors failed to understand the wide gap between desire and reality of the socio-political landscape of the Dravidian land.

Actors always aim to replicate former chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and his successor J Jayalalithaa, but underestimate political investment and try to understand their political trajectory.

Being an active politician for over a decade coupled with his screen presence catapulted MGR to the CM’s chair and transformed him into a prominent political figure in the history of Dravidian politics.

Senior journalist and political critic AS Panneerselvam said there was a misconception in the state that popularity in cine field would help an actor to become a successful politician.

This shows the huge gap between desire and reality. “Many have failed to understand the kind of political space and investment enjoyed by former CM MGR. He was the treasurer and number 3 leader in the ruling DMK when he walked out and launched his own party in 1972.

This gave him a kind of push to succeed in electoral politics,” said Panneer selvam.

Actor Vijay does not have such a political investment, he said and listed out popular actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, K Bhagyaraj, and T Rajendar, who did not shine in the political orbit of the state as they lacked political space and investment.

“To succeed in electoral politics, mere popularity will not work. A party should have field-level workers like booth-level representatives and political vision,” said Panneerselvam while noting that Vijay was short on this front.

Vijay may end up securing a significant portion of non-DMK and non-AIADMK votes, said Panneerselvam recalling the entry of the late DMDK leader Vijayakant. He pointed out that Vijayakant’s supporters and fans had great hopes on their leader.

Same was the case with BJP state president K Annamalai, but the election results proved them wrong. This had been proved time and again and it would continue. “Votes secured by them will never transform into seats,” he said and justified it by recalling a significant percentage of votes secured by Vaiko’s MDMK in 1996 Assembly polls, but ended up with zero seats.

Tamil scholar and political observer S Kumana Raasan opined that Vijay’s flag unveiling programme throws up many questions than answers. “We can appreciate that Vijay, unlike Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, entered politics at the peak of his career.

But, moulding his fans for the political battle might be a tough task for Vijay and surviving in politics is another big challenge,” he said.

Until he declares the core principle of the party and remains committed to it, he would be considered yet another cinema star, who tries to cash on his popularity, in state politics, he said.

Echoing the same, political critic Priyan Srinivasan felt that the actor gave an outline of his party policy that it would stand for secualarism and an egalitarian society.

“Through a veiled message in the party’s anthem and Vijay’s decision to stay away from the LS polls clearly indicated that he has fixed the DMK as his principal opponent.

If he remains firm in his decision and works hard, he will make an impact in the state politics in 2031 Assembly polls. In the coming assembly election, he has to prove his political weightage by going solo,” he said.

He also took a critical view on the presence of too many characters in his party flag, which would be difficult for the cadre to take to the mass. “Since he said there is an interesting story behind the flag and its symbol and it will be divulged in the state conference. We should wait and watch,” he added.