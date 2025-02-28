Vijay is firm on no alliance with AIADMK, says TVK sources

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has denied rumours that it is in talks to form an alliance with the AIADMK, stating that actor-politician Vijay remains firm on not aligning with the party.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the party is focused on contesting the 2026 elections with Vijay as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections next year, political parties are actively engaging in strategising, forming booth committees, voter enrolment, and finalising alliances.

Meanwhile, Vijay has been actively working to strengthen TVK ahead of the elections. Amidst this, reports of alliance talks with AIADMK surfaced, which the party has now denied.