Vijay hoists TVK flag in Chennai; party cadre vows to make him CM in 2026

CHENNAI: In a step forward to the 2026 Assembly elections, popular Tamil film actor-turned-politician on Thursday launched the flag and anthem of his political outfit - Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) - at the party headquarters in Panaiyur here.

The TVK's two-coloured flag is maroon on top and bottom, yellow in the middle, and has a motif of two fighting tuskers on either side of the Vaagai 'Malar' (flower). The flower is also known as the Albizia lebbeck while the word 'vaagai' means 'victory' in Tamil.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting his party's flag on a 40ft flagpole and releasing an anthem, Vijay said the flag was not just a party flag but a flag for Tamil Nadu and the State’s victory.

“I am very proud to introduce our flag. So far, we all have worked for ourselves and from now on, we must work for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu,” Vijay said.

He also informed that the date and venue of his party’s first state conference would be announced soon. “Preparations for our first state conference are in full swing. TVK’s ideology, its principles, its action plan, and the meaning of its flag will be revealed in our conference,” the actor stated.

Vijay also urged his party cadres to work confidently and to hoist the TVK flag at their homes as well as in public places after obtaining consent from the concerned authorities.

Though Vijay announced the launch of his political outfit in February, he chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections nor support any party during the polls.

Meanwhile, speaking to DT Next, TVK general secretary N Anand said that any decision to form an electoral alliance for the 2026 Assembly polls would be taken by Vijay. “As of now, Vijay has taken all the decisions from the flag to our party's first state conference. He will also decide on forming a formidable alliance for the 2026 Assembly polls and announce it at the right time,” Anand told this newspaper.

Anand also expressed that 'Thalapathy' (Vijay's moniker meaning leader or commander) derived strength from the tremendous support he received from the people of Tamil Nadu, while S Manikandan, a TVK functionary, exuding confidence, said that the party would work hard to ensure Thalapathy becomes the Chief Minister of the state in 2026.

“This is the first party event after its launch in February. We are very happy. As instructed by our 'Thalapathy', we will go into the field with great confidence. We will work hard to make 'Thalapathy' the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026,” Manikandan told this correspondent.

On the other hand, elaborating on the party’s flag, another TVK functionary Rajkumar said that the twin tuskers symbolised the party's strength while the 'Vaagai Malar' represents victory on the battlefield, as described in Sangam literature. "TVK will definitely win the 2026 Assembly elections with massive strength", he noted.

Earlier during the event on Thursday, Vijay had administered a pledge to the party members that included lines on honouring the sacrifices made by martyrs from Tamil Nadu who fought for India’s freedom and the rights of the state.

“I will act as a responsible individual, keeping faith in the Constitution of India and sovereignty and maintaining unity, fraternalism, communal harmony and equality. I affirm to travel on the path of democracy, secularism, and social justice and serve as a public servant,” the pledge reads.

Vijay and his cadres also vowed to work towards eradicating differences based on caste, religion, gender, and geography, as well as to uphold the principles of equality.

Over 300 TVK functionaries along with Vijay’s parents - film director SA Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba - attended the flag-hoisting ceremony. Vijay’s wife Sangeetha, son Jason Sanjay, and daughter Divya Saasha were absent.

After the official event was over, the mood at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur was one of celebration where party cadres were seen enjoying the party’s anthem 'Tamilan Kodi Parakkudhu, Thalaivan Ugam Pirakkuthu'.