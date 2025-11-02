Vijay flays DMK’s ‘political drama’ over SIR, boycotts all-party meet

CHENNAI: Boycotting the all-party meeting organised by the ruling DMK on Sunday against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, the actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay said the exercise undermines the basic democratic rights of the people and could lead to large-scale voter deletions targeting minorities, as witnessed in Bihar.

Strongly condemning the Election Commission’s move to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Tamil Nadu, the actor-politician termed the initiative “unconstitutional and politically motivated,” alleging it threatens the democratic fabric of the State.

Recalling the experience in Bihar where lakhs of voters, particularly minorities, were reportedly removed during a similar drive, he said there was no justification for such a rushed exercise when the first phase of revision itself lacked transparency. “How can over 6.36 crore voters in Tamil Nadu be verified within 30 days?” he questioned in a statement.

TVK president Vijay listed seven key suggestions for a fair revision process, including transparent error correction, inclusion of genuine voters, deletion of fake entries, and ensuring Aadhaar as valid proof of identity and age. He also demanded that the final electoral rolls be made digitally accessible to political parties and the public.

Taking a swipe at the ruling DMK, Vijay accused the ruling party of “stage-managing an all-party meeting to divert public attention” from a string of corruption charges. “When Kerala’s Assembly passed a resolution against the SIR, why hasn’t DMK done the same if it truly opposes the exercise?” he asked, calling DMK’s move a “deceptive political theatre.”

He reaffirmed its commitment to defending democracy and people’s rights, asserting that it would launch awareness campaigns and state-wide monitoring camps to prevent any manipulation during the voter list revision. “TVK stands firmly with the people, for democracy, for rights, and for justice,” Vijay added.