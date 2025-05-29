Vijay flays DMK govt over Anna University sexual assault case verdict

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Wednesday flayed the ruling DMK government, accusing it of abject administrative failure in the handling of the Anna University sexual assault case.

He asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu would decisively vote the ruling party out within the next 10 months.

Welcoming the conviction of DMK supporter Gnanasekaran in the case, Vijay said, "This is a government crippled by incompetence and utterly incapable of ensuring law and order or safeguarding women. The verdict is a consequence of judicial intervention, not administrative integrity."

He recalled submitting a petition to the Tamil Nadu Governor, demanding justice for the victim and strict punishment for the accused, while criticizing the state government's alleged attempts to obscure the truth.

"The Madras High Court had to intervene after public outcry, ordering an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family, to be recovered from negligent police officials, " Vijay noted.

He credited the High Court's oversight for the swift progress, from the formation of a Special Investigation Team to the filing of the charge sheet and witness examination.

Calling for the maximum sentence for Gnanasekaran, Vijay said, "Justice was delivered not because of the government, but despite it. The Chief Minister's failure necessitated judicial action. Yet, DMK leaders continue to peddle misinformation, taking credit for what the judiciary ensured."

"I stand with justice, and with the courageous women of Tamil Nadu, " he declared.