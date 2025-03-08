Vijay extends Women's Day wishes, criticises DMK government on women's safety

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay released a video message on International Women’s Day, extending his wishes and addressing concerns over women's safety in Tamil Nadu.

In his video message, Vijay greeted women across the state, saying, "To all the mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends in Tamil Nadu, I extend my heartfelt Women's Day wishes. Happiness comes only when there is safety. But when there is no safety, there is no real happiness. I understand how you feel. What can we do?"

He then criticised the DMK government, stating, "We all chose this government together. But only now do we realise how they have deceived us."

Vijay urged people to unite for change, adding, "Everything can change, and change is necessary. In 2026, we will come together and replace the DMK government, which has failed to ensure women's safety."

He concluded by calling for a collective pledge on Women’s Day, assuring, "I will always stand by you as a son, brother, or friend in every situation."