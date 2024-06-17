Vijay extends Bakrid greetings, emphasises unity, sacrifice

CHENNAI: Actor and politician Vijay on Monday conveyed his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Bakrid or Eid-Ul-Adha.

Emphasizing the significance of unity and sacrifice, Vijay in his 'X' post said, "The festival of Bakrid is celebrated as a day of sacrifice by Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world to highlight the virtues of love, sacrifice, commitment, and unity."

He further added, "On this auspicious occasion, I would like to wish all my fellow Muslims a happy Eid."

Eid-Ul-Adha, is celebrated worldwide by Muslims, as the celebration of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice for his Lord.