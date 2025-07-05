Vijay dares DMK on Parandur airport project

CHENNAI: Flaying the DMK regime for going ahead with the proposed greenfield airport in Parandur, Vijay warned he will mobilise the people of Parandur and bring them to Fort St George if the state government did not drop the project.

Sarcastically taking a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin for not visiting the protesting Parandur farmers, the TVK president said, "They are also our people… If you don't go and meet the people of Parandur, then I am willing to bring them to meet you at the Secretariat."

Adopting a separate resolution condemning the double standard of the DMK regime on the airport project which threatens to jeopardise the life, livelihood of the farmers there, Vijay wondered, "Are the 15,000 people in Parandur not the people of this soil? They are also our people."

He also alleged that from identifying the Parandur site, the state government helmed by the DMK has come to the extent of issuing a GO for acquiring the land for the airport project.