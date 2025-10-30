Vijay convenes spl meeting on Nov 5

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Wednesday called on his party cadres to stay united and steadfast, announcing that a special general body meeting of the party would be held on November 5 at 10 am at Four Points by Sheraton in Mahabalipuram to discuss the organisation’s future programmes and strategies.

In a letter to party members, Vijay said the time had come to rise above conspiracies and slander and to continue the TVK’s mission with renewed determination.

He said the party’s strength lay in its dedicated cadres and the support of the people of Tamil Nadu, who stood as a shield protecting the organisation. “When schemers and opportunists tried to belittle and insult us, we broke through fearlessly. It is now the moment to raise our voice for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote.

Vijay said that over the past month, the people of Tamil Nadu had silently expressed their faith in the TVK, and even its political opponents had realised this growing support. Stating that the ground reality was encouraging, he urged party workers to move forward with patience and careful planning.

“We must take our next step thoughtfully and strategically,” he said, emphasising that the upcoming meeting would set the course for the next phase of the TVK’s political journey.

He assured cadres that “good things will happen” and that “victory is certain.”