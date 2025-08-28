Vijay blind to Cong's history of ideological bias akin to saffron party: NTK chief Seeman

TIRUCHY: NTK chief coordinator Seeman questioned actor Vijay on Thursday for criticising the BJP as an ideological enemy but not uttering a word against the Congress, which he said has also been following the same ideology.

Seemand said that it is time for Vijay to come out with a clear political stand.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Seeman said that the political parties, such as the Congress, BJP, DMK, and AIADMK, differ only in their political flags and symbols, but they all follow the same ideology. However, Vijay declared the BJP to be the sole ideological enemy. “In what context has Vijay made this decision. He should take a clear stand. For me, BJP, Congress, DMK and AIADMK are the same,” Seeman said.

He further stated that the elections were not fairly conducted even when the Congress was in power, and the time has come to reintroduce the ballot paper system of elections, which would prevent vote theft and ensure at least 90 per cent fair voting. “Those who speak against the vote thefts never talk about the EVMs, as it is clear that they were behind vote politics and not for any development,” Seeman said.

He insisted on a ballot paper system, which ensured the people's power. “The developed nations like Russia, the USA and Britain follow the ballot paper system, but India does not even speak about this. The powerful weapon for the people is their voting rights. When there is a threat to their voting rights, the people would lose their identity,” he said.

Meanwhile, he stated that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has become from bad to worse, and a group of people is stealing the natural resources. Still, those who rule the State do not care about anything, but they are particular in borrowing money, and thus Tamil Nadu stands first in borrowing, he added.